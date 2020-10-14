Jabra's Bose killers are just $179 right now in epic Prime Day deal

Jabra has a killer Prime Day deal that offers real competition to Bose and Sony. Jabra has two items on our best wireless headphones list, and now one of the company’s top options is on sale.

For a limited time you can get the Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones for just $179 on Amazon, which is 28% off its usual $250 price.

Jabra Elite 85h: was $250 now $179 @ Amazon

With a fantastic soundstage, active noise cancelling and a battery that goes on and on, the Jabra Elite 85h is a set of headphones to challenge Bose and Sony's dominance. At $70 off, this is a bona fide audio bargain.View Deal

What’s so great about the Jabra Elite 85h? Pretty much everything. First up, the sound quality is excellent, with 40 mm custom-engineered drivers providing audio that’s up there with the Bose 700 — even if Sony’s WH-1000xM4 remains the gold standard.

Where the Jabra 85h has pretty much every competitor beat is in its battery life. With active noise cancellation (ANC) on, you can get 36 hours of use between charges, which, if you’re as forgetful as me when it comes to charging, is a godsend.

There are other great features too: built-in support for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, for one, and a rain-proof design for another. There’s even a “Find My Jabra” function, should your new cans decide to go walkabouts.

As we said in our Jabra Elite 85h review: “It’s a versatile option that hits nearly every mark, from adjustable, dynamic sound to solid noise cancellation. Best-in-class battery life and a plethora of features raise its stock as well."

We concluded that the Elite 85h "is totally worth the money and gives listeners more in functionality and performance than any other pair of headphones not manufactured by Bose or Sony, which speaks volumes."

Given that glowing endorsement was written when the headphones were $250, this new $179 price point is an absolute steal.