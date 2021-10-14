It’s alive?! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped for October 29 release date

It's alive?! The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been one of the most on-again, off-again rumored phones of the year. In June we heard that the Galaxy S21 FE production had been suspended. And Samsung responded by saying no decision had been made.

Then came word that the Galaxy S21 FE could be cancelled as Samsung made room for hot selling phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We've even seen a rumor that the Galaxy S21 FE could launch alongside the Galaxy S22 in early 2022.

Now, strangely, we're hearing that the Galaxy S21 FE could be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event October 20 along with a possible release date.

According to leaker Lanzuk (as spotted by PhoneArena), the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the Part 2 Unpacked event and "pre-order sales will start immediately." This is according to a supply chain source, but we don't fully trust this rumor, as Lanzuk doesn't have a well established track record

The report goes on to say that the Galaxy S21 FE release date will be October 29 "in some regions" and some accessories have already started to be supplied to these regions.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

At a time even Apple is reportedly having trouble keeping up with iPhone 13 demand due to the global supply chain issues and chip shortage, we would be surprised if Samsung were able to pull off a Galaxy S21 FE as part of Unpacked. But the company will certainly be announcing something, and it feels way too early to be showing off the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is currently expected to be unveiled in February.

If it does materialize, the Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly offer strong specs for an affordable price, including a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chip and 6GB of RAM. The S21 FE is also tipped to feature triple rear cameras and a 4,370 mAh battery.

As time marches on, it's understandable to question the purpose of the Galaxy S21 FE, especially in light of mid-range A series phones from Samsung like the Galaxy A52. That phone packs a less powerful Snapdragon 870 chip but otherwise fairly premium features, including 5G connectivity.

We'll keep an eye out at Samsung Unpacked but for now we would not consider the Galaxy S21 FE a lock for the event.