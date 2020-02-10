iPhone 9 price and release date just confirmed

We’re awaiting official news of a heavily rumored new cheap Apple smartphone, the iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2). But in the meantime, there’s more rumors about the existence of this phone, and its surprisingly low price.

Sources speaking to Fast Company have again confirmed that Apple’s gearing up production for its new cheap iPhone, which will reportedly be released in March. This lines up with other reports and leaks.

It was also re-confirmed by one of the sources that this new iPhone will cost around $400 (£310 converted), which is aiming to help Apple compete in China. The lower cost will also benefit the company in countries like India, and hopefully in the US and UK too for users who are looking for a more affordable handset.

The best cheap phone right now is the Pixel 3a, and an iPhone 9 would give Google some competition.

It’s expected that the iPhone 9 will be based on the iPhone 8’s body, with a 4.7-inch display, far smaller than the full-screen iPhones we’ve seen starting with the iPhone X and most recently the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

While the iPhone 9 will be visually similar, this won’t be an obsolete device. It’s rumored to have Apple’s latest A13 Bionic CPU running the show, plus it may come in two different sizes, with the larger version possibly coming with a new kind of power button-mounted Touch ID sensor .