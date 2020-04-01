iPhone 9 may launch April 15 based on new leak

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are rumored to share frames with the iPhone 9 series.

After some excitement about an iPhone 9 launch this week, we've now got another rumor claiming that Apple's midrange phone will instead release later this month.

This comes from the Twitter of Jon Prosser (via TechRadar ), who says this information was leaked from a recent internal Apple meeting. He does however say that these dates could still change, as nobody quite knows how the developing coronavirus pandemic will affect business operations.

iPhone 9 update 👀Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.Tentative dates: - Announcement on April 15- Shipments on April 22Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9FMarch 31, 2020

This would come just a day after OnePlus announces the OnePlus 8 series, and also Honor's event for the Honor 30 series. But there's no doubt Apple will still be able to claim the spotlight thanks to its devices' huge popularity.

A previous rumor, based on shipments of iPhone 9-compatible cases to Best Buy , had suggested that the new phone could be unveiled on March 31, or potentially before the end of the same week (April 3). Looking at both of these rumors, it's possible that Apple made a last-minute change, or that Urban Armor just decided to get its cases to retailers early to try and get a head start.

The iPhone 9 is expected to deliver a full iOS experience but on an iPhone 8 -style handset that costs around $400, the cheapest iPhone since the iPhone SE.. With Google's Pixel 3a (and upcoming Pixel 4a ) also aiming at this price, and many other smartphone manufacturers also offering similarly priced phones, there's a clear demand that Apple thinks it can take advantage of.