iPhone 9 leak reveals the return of this classic feature

Apple’s known for its luxury devices, but the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9) is meant to be a new cheaper iPhone, expected to be released this spring. And it could bring back a key classic iPhone feature.

Evan Blass , well respected leaker of smartphone news on Twitter, has now posted that the “New Spring iPhone 2020” will have a home button.

And in case you’re not convinced that this is what Blass meant, he writes later in the thread to clarify: “I mean a front-of-the-phone Home button, a la every iPhone prior to X.”

If you’ve been following the rumors around the iPhone SE 2 (which may end up being called the iPhone 9), then you’ll have been expecting this to be confirmed sooner or later. It’s widely believed that the SE 2 will use the same chassis as the iPhone 8, Apple’s latest phone with the familiar circular button in the bottom bezel, which also acts as the Touch ID fingerprint reader. But the fact that Blass has now weighed in gives some much needed weight to these rumors.

Even though the frame is old, the internals will not be. The SE 2 is also rumored to use the A13 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor found in the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.