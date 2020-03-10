iPhone 9 and iPad Pro 2020 just confirmed by huge iOS 14 leak

The iOS 14 code is apparently a treasure trove for Apple hardware rumors, as we now seem to have confirmation that several new products are on the way. Topping the list is the iPhone 9, which is Apple's low-cost phone that's supposed to launch this spring.

Based on the iOS 14 code, the new iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) will support Touch ID as well as Express Transit capabilities for using the phone to pay for rides. This news comes from 9to5Mac, which has the details on several Apple devices.

Although the iPhone 9 was supposed to launch running iOS 13.4, it's been reported that the phone may be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak by a few months. The iPhone 9 is also expected to feature a 4.7-inch display, similar to the iPhone 8, and have an aggressively low price of $399.

The other big iOS 14 code reveal is the iPad Pro 2020, which is said to feature a triple-lens camera. In addition to a wide lens, ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens, the new iPad Pro will likely sport a new time-of-flight sensor for delivering a better experience running iOS AR apps.

As previously rumored, a new Apple TV is also on the way that will reportedly offer faster performance. The iOS 14 code specifically mentions a new Apple TV remote control. 9to5Mac also mentions that Apple is working on a a new workouts app for Apple TV.

Last but not least, iOS 14 code mentions AirTags trackers. Users will apparently be able to find thse trackers via a sound or augmented reality.