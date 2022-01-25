iPhone 15 Pro could get this OLED display breakthrough

The iPhone 15 Pro's display could last you much longer than current smartphone screens if Apple is convinced by new technology being worked on by display manufacturer BOE.

A report from The Elec says that BOE is readying a new generation of LTPO displays with the intention of providing them for the iPhone 15. BOE already makes 6.1-inch displays for the standard iPhone 13, but the LTPO displays found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently supplied by Samsung display.

Apparently Apple's already decided on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max display suppliers, too: Samsung exclusively for the 14 Pro and Samsung and LG together for the 14 Pro Max. Hence why BOE's aiming for next year.

Interestingly, BOE is intending to make "two stack tandem" OLED displays, when it has its new production line fully set up. This alternative construction, compared to typical OLED screens, supposedly means these panels will last longer. No electronic device will survive forever, but having a display that still works like new after several years is good for ensuring users get the most out of their device as possible before buying a new one.

After introducing LTPO screens with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, we'd hoped Apple would bring the same high refresh rate to all models in the future. Some are expecting a similar approach for the iPhone 14, with only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models getting 120Hz panels. However, a more recent report says all iPhone 14 devices will get ProMotion displays.

Beyond this new display rumor, the iPhone 15 may also only use eSIMs rather than microSIM cards as most current smartphones do. The iPhone 15 Pro may also offer a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens, something that the iPhone could really use now to better match rival phones like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It'll be over a year before we get to see the iPhone 15 arrive. But there's plenty of other upgrades reportedly on tap for the new iPhones this year. So be sure to check out our iPhone 14 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.