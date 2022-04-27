iPhone 14 Pro may give you more display for your money — here's how

A new CAD render of the iPhone 14 Pro shows it might give you a little more screen space than previous Pro models thanks to skinnier bezels around the edge of the display.

This was pointed out by leaker Ice Universe, who posted the new image, comparing the iPhone 14 Pro (right) to the current iPhone 13 Pro. These thinner bezels are visible on previous leaks showing off the iPhone 14 Pro's design if you go back and check, but you may not have noticed due to the other changes apparently coming to Apple's next phone.

As can be seen from CAD, the bezel of iPhone 14 Pro is narrowed (right) pic.twitter.com/HOul867PsTApril 26, 2022 See more

Reduced bezels are good news because it means the space they leave behind should be filled with more active display, instead of just blank black glass. Even though we're still expecting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro models, as we got with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, having smaller borders could mean either more or larger pixels for the display — a boost either way.

The rendered image published by Ice Universe, showing the iPhone 13 Pro (left) and the alleged iPhone 14 Pro. (Image credit: Ice Universe)

We may be getting even more display space back from the other big change rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro (also visible in this render) — the pill and punch-hole cutouts for Face ID and the front camera. While the familiar Apple notch is tipped to remain on the basic iPhone 14, the Pro models could be getting this less obstructive layout instead.

IU's renders don't show us the back of the phone, but we can expect changes there too. The rear camera bump is set to get a fair bit thicker, possibly in the name of adding a 48MP main camera. As for color options, there may be a purple color option for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

All we know for certain though is that Apple won't confirm anything until it reveals the iPhone 14 itself, and that's probably happening this September, going by previous years.

Other interesting rumors we'll be looking to confirm or deny at the launch are the new selfie camera autofocus feature for both phones, and the new A16 Bionic chipset that may be a Pro-exclusive feature, with the basic iPhone 14 sticking with the current A15 chipset from the iPhone 13.