iPhone 14 Pro design rumor makes us hope the notch stays around

2022 just started and we're already hearing so much about the iPhone 14. This latest tidbit pertains to the iPhone 14 Pro. Rumors have suggested that the new Pro models will drop the dreaded notch that Apple has used for Face ID since the iPhone X. In its place, Apple will supposedly use a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and Face ID hardware that won't work from under the display.

But a new rumor from display analyst Ross Young (via Twitter) claims that the iPhone 14 Pro won't just have a pill-shaped cutout, but a circular hole-punch one, too. You can see what the latter looks like on the best Android phones, and what the pill could look like going all the way back to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZJanuary 12, 2022 See more

That's a lot of cutouts in the display. It begs the question, why doesn't Apple just stick with the smaller notch it introduced on the iPhone 13? Or work to shrink it even more?

Young claims the pill is for the front-facing and IR cameras, while the hole-punch will house the Face ID dot projector. Supposedly, the pill will be left-center while the hole-punch will hang out right of center. With this new design, you have to wonder if Apple has not found success in migrating Face ID under the display.

Hole believed to be for the dot projector. Pill for selfie and IR camera…January 12, 2022 See more

All told, two cutouts aren't the end of the world. The combination ought to a bit more sightly than the notch we have now (both the original and the slimmer one). Cutouts would help the phone look more premium and up-to-date as far as the all-screen design goes. It's no secret that Android phones have leaped far ahead in this area, though they lack Face ID.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also tipped to get a 48MP main camera, too, potentially making for a powerful camera phone (as if the iPhone 13 Pro isn't already good enough). But let's not forget that rumors say that you might not have go Pro to get a big screen iPhone. Apple is supposedly planning to release 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max as well as the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models.

We expect to hear all about the iPhone 14 in September, so we have a long way to go yet. But be ready for all kinds of rumors and leaks in the meantime and bookmark our iPhone 14 hub for all the latest info.