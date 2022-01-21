iPhone 14 Pro concept shows us what the death of the notch could look like

September is a long way off yet, but that hasn't stopped people from dreaming up what they think the iPhone 14 could look like. In this latest fan render of Apple's upcoming phone, the concept looks like others we've seen recently with the pill and hole-punch cutouts instead of the notch we've come to associate with the iPhone.

YouTuber the Hacker 34 posted a video on their channel that presents this iPhone 14 Pro concept. While the video rehashes what we've seen or heard already about Apple's phone, the designer goes one step further with an idea of iOS 16 and handling all the extra notch-less status bar space.

The status bar concept shows more information, including the date and battery percentage — a feature sorely missing on iPhones with Face ID. We'd certainly welcome this change, especially since Apple didn't seem to take advantage of the extra space created by the narrower notch on the iPhone 13 family. There's also an idea for always-on display, a staple feature on Android phones that Apple has avoided.

For reference, Apple is expected to kill the infamous notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models, and potentially the standard iPhone 14 models as well. The notch, which houses Apple's Face ID tech, has been around since the iPhone X in 2017

Five years is a long time, so it's little wonder why the notch design has become so stale. Recent rumors have said that Apple will house the sensors needed for Face ID in a pill-shaped cutout next to a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Before the pill rumors started, it was believed that Apple might have figured out how to integrate the Face ID tech under the display. This led to speculation that Apple might join the truly all-screen design you see on the best Android phones. But that has since given way to the pill-shaped cutout reports.

Like in previous years, we expect Apple to release a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max later this year to go with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Rumors also suggest that the new Pro models could get a bump in the main camera megapixel count, 48MP up from 12MP. We're also pretty sure that Apple will continue with the 120Hz ProMotion displays on this year's Pro models; it's unclear if the standard iPhone will adopt this feature.