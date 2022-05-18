iPhone 14 cases leak — check out these camera bumps

As we get closer to the iPhone 14 launch, we expect that more and more leaks will pop up. Such is the case here, with an image of alleged iPhone 14 cases from which we can glean two interesting tidbits.

Spotted on Chinese social media site Weibo (via MacRumors), we see that these cases look to corroborate the rumor that Apple is doing away with the mini iPhones, replacing them with a non-Pro Max version. The above image shows two larger cases along with two smaller ones, likely to house 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 14s (assuming Apple keeps the same screen sizes that we have with the iPhone 13 series).

However, we think there's something even more eye-catching here. If you look closely at the two versions of each case size, you can see the differences in the holes for the camera modules. While the cases for what we assume are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max don't look all that different than cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the ones for what we think are the Pro models have massive camera cutouts.

(Image credit: Weibo )

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have huge camera bumps, and that doesn't look to change with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max if these cases are actually indicative of what we can expect. We think the cutout looks especially massive on what is probably the iPhone 14 Pro case (third from the left) given the phone's smaller footprint versus its Max-sized brother.

Rumors suggest that Apple plans to upgrade the Pro cameras this year, possibly to a 48MP wide-angle main sensor. We also previously expected the iPhone 14 Pro to get a periscope zoom telephoto camera, but that rumor is up in the air now thanks to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that upgrade won't arrive until 2023. All told, you should get ready for a large camera module again this year.

We believe that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 in September, following suit from previous years. As we mentioned before, more and more leaks and rumors should come out in the months to come. Stay locked to Tom's Guide and check out our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro hub for all the latest info.