iPhone 13's new MagSafe charger may have just popped up at FCC

We could be just days away from the iPhone 13 being revealed, and no doubt when it comes, there will be new iPhone 13 accessories joining it. And we may have just had a glimpse of one of these peripherals.

What looks to be a new version of the Apple MagSafe charger has been found within the FCC database (seen by Dave Zatz and 9to5Mac). As the last stop of a device's trip before hitting store shelves, finding this product in the database is an exciting sign of an upcoming Apple announcement.

MagSafe is a magnetic charging system that debuted with the iPhone 12 series, and it includes a basic charging puck that delivers up to 15 watts of power. There's also the MagSafe Duo iPhone/Apple Watch charger, and the portable MagSafe Battery Pack. In addition, there are several third-party MagSafe devices on the market.

The original MagSafe charger has a version number of A2140. The new one just found in the database is A2548, and was submitted on August 13 of this year for evaluation. The images included with the application shows how the FCC approval label is printed at the USB-C end of the charger's cable, as well as the same circular design as before.

The tests itself were completed with four "Legacy Phone" models, which feature codes that refer to the four phones in the iPhone 12 series. Also present are four "New Phone" models, presumably the iPhone 13 series, all eight of these devices fitted with a silicone case (likely to make sure the charger works through it) and two different power adapters. The FCC also tested it with a pair of AirPods, which is interesting since we could see the AirPods 3 at the same time as the iPhone 13.

Annoyingly, the data doesn't seem to show that anything has changed with this version of MagSafe. The charging speed is the same as before: 15W for iPhones, and 1W for AirPods. Apple could have refined the design in ways that the FCC's testing wouldn't need to account for, but it's a pity that Apple's seemingly sticking with a relatively slow wireless charging speed.

9to5Mac references an earlier July report saying that the iPhone 13 MagSafe charger could feature stronger magnets, but that doesn't seem like a big upgrade.

Based on previous years' announcements, the iPhone 13 could be revealed next week, with the announcement of the Apple event perhaps being made today. The rumored upgrades include a 120Hz display on the Pro models, new camera lenses, computational photography upgrades like portrait mode video, larger batteries for all four models, a new more powerful A15 Bionic chipset and a smaller notch on the display.

Stay tuned to our iPhone 13 hub for all of the latest news and rumors as we get closer to launch.