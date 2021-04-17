iPhone 13 Pro Max just leaked — and there's a big surprise

The iPhone 13 is still several months away, but more and more leaks keep popping up. A slew of CAD renders have appeared in the last couple of days, and YouTuber EverythingApplePro 3D-printed the ones for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini.

The Pro Max shows some noticeable size increases over the 12 Pro Max, notably in the camera hump. The lenses extend out further, the phone itself is a tad thicker, and the buttons and SIM tray have moved just a bit.

Larger lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro Max will likely equal more light coming into the bigger sensors — up to 2 micrometers from 1.7 micrometers. That means better shots all around, especially in the low-light conditions you'd find indoors or at night.

These CAD files that EverythingApplePro printed out are based on leaked specification sheets that have made the rounds recently. From them, we see that the camera hump will extend out further by 0.9 mm, while the body is 0.26 mm thicker.

Once again, the notch is shown as smaller, with the earpiece sitting over it seemingly embedded above where the glass will be. A compressed notch will equal more screen real estate, perfect for watching videos full screen.

EverythingApplePro also shows off a printed iPhone 13 mini with the diagonal camera layout and no LiDAR. As with the 13 Pro Max, the buttons, SIM tray, and 5G antenna have moved a bit, so you'll need a new case if you opt for the latest mini.

Bear in mind that it's very likely that the iPhone 14 next year won't have a mini model, so the 13 mini is probably your last chance for a smaller iPhone.

Otherwise, we expect the iPhone 13 series to launch in its regular September window. There should be four models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.