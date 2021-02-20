iPhone 13 leak reveals this feature is dead — and Samsung Galaxy S21 is laughing

Apple has reportedly cancelled its plans to add a feature to the iPhone 13 similar to Samsung's PowerShare. The feature would have allowed users to wirelessly charge devices like AirPods through their phone's internal battery.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg,, Apple "internally discussed a goal of letting many of its mobile devices like Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPhones charge each other, but that functionality is unlikely in the near future. For the 2019 iPhones, Apple planned, but canceled, a feature that would let users charge AirPods on the back of the phone."

That's not to say Apple isn't trying to find a solution to wirelessly charge on the go. Gurman is being told that Apple is working on a magnetically attached battery pack that would snap on to the iPhone 12 using MagSafe.

Unlike past iPhone battery extenders, this would not be a case. It would be simply a battery, covered in a white rubber exterior, that would keep your phone and other accessories wirelessly topped up.

According to internal testing, the battery pack was able to stay in place. But development has stalled due to an error which indicates the pack is overheating, when it's actually not.

Of course, just because a product is reportedly in development at Apple, it doesn't indicate an actual release. In 2017, Apple announced the AirPower mat which would be able to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The mat ultimately was cancelled due to overheating issues.

As for wireless charging and MagSafe, that seems to be the future Apple is looking towards. Already, rumors have been popping up of the MagSafe appearing on 2021 MacBooks. And if a portless iPhone 13 ever does come to fruition, as has also been rumored then MagSafe will be the only way to keep that phone charged.