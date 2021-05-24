iPhone 13 leak just revealed biggest design changes

If you're wondering about the iPhone 13's final design, then look no further than this newest leak.

The render images you see on this page allegedly show the final version of the iPhone 13 Pro's design. There is a small chance of changes between this design and the retail version according to the creators but they say it's unlikely any alterations would be particularly large.

You can thank artist Vova LD for the images themselves. The details come from LeaksApplePro, a leaker who has proved sometimes reliable and sometimes not with their predictions. However, these images seem to match up with previous iPhone 13 rumors and leaks.

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro/Vova LD)

The changes to the iPhone 12's design are not exactly seismic but very welcome. The notch is much smaller than before, the camera bump is larger but flatter and the stainless steel side rails are now treated to be more resistant to fingerprints, a very noticeable problem on the iPhone 12.

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro/Vova LD)

The single internal change mentioned is that the rear camera sensors are getting larger. This combined with the notably larger lenses should make for brighter photos, even without night mode enabled. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max is already our no. 1 pick for the best camera phones, and it sounds like the next iPhone is set to continue this success.

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro/Vova LD)

In total, it's a modest set of changes, and one which supports the idea that this year's iPhone will be more like an iPhone 12S. But these aren't the only rumors we've heard.

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro/Vova LD)

Beyond the changes seen in these renders, we're also hoping for 120Hz ProMotion displays with an adaptive refresh rate, under-display Touch ID on at least some of the models and a more powerful A15 Bionic chip. You can also expect a faster and more capable 5G modem.

Plus, the iPhone 13 will be running iOS 15, which we'll be learning more about at Apple's WWDC 21 event next month.