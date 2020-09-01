iPhone 12's biggest upgrades confirmed — and Apple's entire fall product lineup

When the iPhone 12 launches, reportedly around October time, it will bring with it several upgrades. And Apple is making a big bet on its success, as it has reportedly ordered 75 million 5G-capable handsets to be ready this year.

Bloomberg has reported that demand for next-generation iPhones is set to be high despite the global coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on supply chains and economies. As such, Apple has apparently asked its suppliers to build as many iPhone 12 handsets as they did for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The report confirms many of the iPhone 12 upgrades we've been hearing about through various leaks and it also says to expect several other new Apple products this fall, ranging from two new Apple Watch models and a new iPad Air to Apple over-ear headphones and a smaller HomePod.

It’s confirmed that Apple will be launching four iPhone 12 models, including a new 5.4-inch model and a 6.1-inch model. The larger device is said to be called the iPhone 12 Max.

In addition, Apple will release two iPhone 12 Pro devices, one with a 6.1-inch display and and one with a 6.7-inch screen. Bloomberg says all models will feature OLED displays with “improved color and clarity,” though we hear that only the iPhone 12 models will offer 10-bit color and possibly 120Hz refresh rates.

You can also expect updated designs with “squared edges” that are similar to the iPad Pro. The regular iPhone 12 models will have aluminum sides while the iPhone 12 Pro phones will step up to stainless steel. As we’ve heard previously, the iPhone 12 Pro will come in a new dark blue color.

Bloomberg also confirms other big upgrades for the iPhone 12 line, including a faster and more efficient new A14 processor. Apple is also readying a LiDAR sensor for improved augmented reality performance, but that may be limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As reported previously, Apple is said to be planning a staggered release for the iPhone 12, with the cheaper models launching ahead of the more premium iPhone 12 Pros.

In short, the iPhone 12 range looks to be a solid upgrade over the iPhone 11 lineup and could really appeal to people who’ve been making do with iPhones that are several years old. Some might be disappointed that the display notch is not likely to have been slimmed down, but improved Face ID is reportedly in the cards to compensate.

New iPad Air 4

(Image credit: Svetapple)

Apple is reportedly readying a new iPad Air 4 that will offer an edge-to-edge display that's similar to the iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg. We've seen plenty of leaks already for the iPad Air, including a manual that seemingly confirms the design.

The iPad Air is said to feature an 11-inch display and may be powered by a new A14X Bionic chip for improved performance. Other leaks point to a USB-C port for charging and accessories and a Smart Connector for attaching a Magic Keyboard. However, the new iPad Air may not feature Face ID, as one leak says that Apple may decide to offer Touch ID in the power button.

The leaked price of the iPad Air is $649, which would be less than the $799 for the iPad Pro. If the specs are legit, it could be one of the best tablets of the year.

Apple Watch 'SE'

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although we already knew the Apple Watch 6 was coming, Bloomberg says that "the new Apple Watch lineup will include "a replacement for the Series 3 that will compete with lower-cost fitness devices such as those from Fitbit."

The Apple Watch 3 currently costs $199 and is among the best smartwatches for those on a budget. But it faces new competition from the likes of the Fitbit Versa 3, which costs $229 and features 6-day battery life along with built-in GPS.

We've already seen an Apple Watch SE leak, but that said not to expect it until March 2021.

AiPods Studio headphones (and smaller HomePod)

(Image credit: Curved)

Bloomberg says that Apple is readying its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand, which leakers have dubbed AirPods Studio. Previous reports say that these new headphones will offer active noise cancellation and be priced at $349, which should put them in contention fo the best noise cancelling headphones. You can also expect head and neck detection, an equalizer and a retro design with swappable ear pads.

Lastly, Apple is readying a smaller HomePod speaker. The first model was far from a hit, partly because shoppers simply prefer Alexa or Google Assistant over Siri. The current model costs $199.