iPhone 12 leak reveals killer camera upgrade

The iPhone 12 is getting an awesome upgrade to its video abilities, if a new leak is to be believed.

That feature is the ability to record in 4K at 120fps or 240fps. The claim comes from YouTuber EverythingApplePro, based on findings by leaker Max Weinbach within the beta of Apple's newly released iOS 14. Confirmation from Weinbach's insider at Apple says that these are indeed present in order to test them before the iPhone 12 is released around September this year.

Currently, the iPhone 11 series and the iPhone SE (2020) can record 4K at a maximum 60fps and 1080p at up to 240fps. This means that the new video features are likely tied to the more powerful A14 Bionic processor expected to debut on the iPhone 12.

It's expected that these 4K video features will be exclusive to the higher-specced iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, rather than the basic iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Max.

This four-model series is a first for Apple, as is the variation in sizes. The series will start at 5.4 inches for the iPhone 12, go up to 6.1 inches for the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and cap out at 6.7 inches for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The design is thought to feature a similar notch to the iPhone 11 series, albeit smaller, and with flat sides instead of curved ones, harking back to the iPhone 5S and earlier straight-sided iPhones.

The standard iPhones will likely come with a main and ultrawide lens camera combination, much like the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 Pros will get those two cameras plus a telephoto lens and a LiDAR depth sensor. The LiDAR camera, which first appeared on the iPad Pro (2020) is a first for iPhones, and will hopefully make Apple's already excellent special photo effects and AR applications work even better.

Before then, we are slowly learning more about Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 14, thanks to the recently launched beta. The beta contains Apple's latest and greatest software features like customizable widgets, a new type of input called Back Tap and other refinements that could make the iPhone 12 an even bigger upgrade when it launches this fall.