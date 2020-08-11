iPhone 12 leak confirms September launch — here's what to expect

The iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 will be two of Apple's major announcements in September, according to a newly leaked running order for the event.

Details of Apple's next product launch have been leaked by Twitter tipster KomiyaLeaks. Komiya has previously claimed that the event itself will take place on either September 8 or September 22, but these more specific details, including the themes of Tim Cook's opening speech, are new.

The iPhone 12 series is pretty much guaranteed to be the headliner. The range is rumored to feature four models across 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, all featuring the A14 chipset, main and ultrawide rear cameras, 5G connectivity and OLED displays.

Apple Watch Series 6↓iPhone 12 and 12 Max↓AirTag↓iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max↓AirPowerAugust 8, 2020

The two iPhone 12 Pro models take this base and add a telephoto camera and LiDAR depth sensor to the back. There have been rumors that these versions would also have 120Hz refresh rate displays, but more recent leaks claim that this may not happen after all.

Earlier in the running order, we will see the debut of the Apple Watch 6. The annual refresh of the Apple smartwatch looks to be a more substantial one than usual, with the addition of blood oxygen monitoring and mental health tracking, and swapping the Digital Crown for an optical sensor.

Splitting up the announcements of the standard and Pro models of the iPhone 12 will be the reveal of AirTags. These are Apple's take on tracking tags, allowing users to find their misplaced or stolen items by attaching a tracker. In addition to the basic functions, Apple is apparently making an AR feature, to become part of the Find My app, to help users find their tags, or help others to find theirs in order to return it to them.

This September is apparently when we'll also see the return of AirPower, Apple's previously cancelled wireless charging pad. Assuming it returns in something close to its original format, AirPower will allow you to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods charging case simultaneously.

Also present on the list is an announcement for a new iPad 2020 and for the expansion of Apple Card to more countries. The new iPad could be a refresh of the base model, or possibly of the mid-tier iPad Air, based on the rumors that have been circulating thus far.

Of course, this information may not turn out to reflect the reality of Apple's plans. There have been many rumors of big delays to the iPhone 12 shipping, with it going on sale potentially as late as October. This wouldn't have to stop Apple from holding its usual September product release. But it may mean that fans eager to buy the newly announced products may have to wait a month or two to preorder them, rather than the usual week's gap.