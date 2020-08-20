iPhone 12 event date may have just been leaked — by Apple itself

Did Apple just tip its hand on when we can finally lay eyes on the new iPhone 12? If you were hanging around Apple's YouTube channel this morning (August 20), you might conclude that it had.

9to5Mac reports that several of readers claim to have seen a test feed pop up on Apple's YouTube channel. The screen cap shows a date in the European format — day, month, year — that points to an upcoming broadcast on Sept. 10. The natural conclusion? That's the day Apple is planning to take the wraps off its new iPhones.

There's just one problem with that rumored Sept. 10 date. It really doesn't fit in with Apple's way of doing things.

@9to5mac Just popped up on my YouTube sub page, Apple Event on Sept 10th pic.twitter.com/nbsunVF0wZAugust 20, 2020

Apple events are typically held on Tuesdays, with some exceptions. (If the preceding Monday is a holiday, Apple will sometimes shift to a Wednesday launch event and on one occasion, Apple avoided holding a Tuesday launch event so that it wouldn't fall on the same day commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in the US.) This year, Sept. 10 is a Thursday — not a great time for launching new products.

Another sign that the Sept. 10 date that flashed up in today's YouTube test might just be a placeholder: Last year's iPhone 11 launch was also held on Sept. 10. Either Apple really loves that date, or it's just a holdover from last year.

Then again, this is going to be an unusual iPhone launch for Apple, which could hold its iPhone 12 reveal in September, but wait a month to actually ship the phone. Apple has already confirmed that new iPhones won't be shipping in September, suggesting an October release for at least some of the four models being planned. The iPhone 12 Pro models might ship even later, according to recent rumors.

Rumors point to Apple releasing four new iPhone 12 models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 12s should get 5G, Apple's powerful new A14 Bionic chip and two rear camera, while the iPhone 12 Pros are expected to feature a third telephoto camera plus a LiDAR sensor.

The iPhone 12 isn't the only product Apple plans to release this fall. Rumors point to Apple releasing ARM MacBooks sometime this year with Apple Silicon — possibly the MacBook and MacBook Air — as well as the Apple Watch 6. Apple could also roll out its long-anticipated AirTags for keeping track of items like keys, and a growing number of Apple watchers expect the company to revive AirPower wireless charging pad that was scrapped last year.

Rumored dates for Apple's launch event have been all over the map, with different sources floating dates throughout September and early October. Perhaps this YouTube tip from Apple will add more clarity — or confusion — about the company's iPhone 12 plans.