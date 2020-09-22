iPhone 12 launch date and pre-orders just leaked — mark your calendars

It looks like the wait is almost over. After months of rumors it appears that we finally have a date for Apple’s iPhone 12 event and a date for when or-orders will begin.

According to AppleInsider, who claims to have been contacted by someone working for a carrier in the Netherlands, the iPhone 12 will launch on Tuesday, October 13. This lines up with some previous reports we’ve seen, including a leak from Jon Prosser back in early August.

The same source says that iPhone 12 pre-orders will start Friday, October 16. A previous leak from Evan Blass, based on an alleged carrier promo, pointed to pre-orders ending October 23. This would be one week after pre-orders begin, so this latest rumor seems believable.

A leak from Jon Prosser in early August on Twitter said that the iPhone 12 event would be the week of October 12 and that units would ship the week of October 19.

A separate new leak from MacRumors reveals that British wireless carrier EE is gearing up for the launch of the 5G iPhone 12. During a reported presentation to employees, British Telecom CEO Marc Allegra is quoted as saying that the the launch of the new iPhone is “just days away.”

Apparently Apple’s own Eddy Cue, who Is SVP of internet software and services, made a cameo during this presentation. He reportedly congratulated EE on being the first carrier to offer plans bundled with Apple services. Perhaps other carriers will follow suit now that Apple has launched its Apple One bundles.

The iPhone 12 will be Apple’s biggest iPhone launch in years. The company is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models, including a 5.4-inch device that could be dubbed the iPhone 12 mini. There will also be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12. well as a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The non-Pro iPhones should feature Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor, an OLED display and 5G connectivity, although a recent rumors says the smallest new iPhone may offer a less powerful B14 chip. The two regular iPhone 12 models should get dual rear cameras.

As you step up in price, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely add a telephoto lens as well as a LiDAR sensor for improved photography and augmented reality performance. Rumors of a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 Pro have been shot down, but you never know what could happen.

The iPhone 12 leaks probably won’t stop until October 13 — if that winds up being the real date — so check out our iPhone 12 mega hub for all the latest news on pricing, release date, specs and more.