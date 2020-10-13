iPhone 12 last-minute leak reveals final design — and there's good news

The iPhone 12 launch is just hours away, so it stands to reason that there should be some last-minute leaks before Apple's new phones become official. The bad news is that the notch is sticking around on the iPhone 12; the good news is that it could be smaller.

Apple has apparently uploaded images of four new iPhones to the Apple iCloud website, which was spotted by @AppleSWUpdates on Twitter. And there does seem to be an improvement on the notch front.

According to 9to5 Mac, which compared these new images against the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, the notch on the iPhone 12 should be narrower than previous designs. This should allow you to see more of your content, but the notch still is larger than the cutout on the Galaxy Note 20 and some other Android phones.

Have you ever noticed those images in the iCloud or the Apple ID website? Apple has uploaded 4 images for the iPhone13,1 13,2 13,3 and 13,4. No released iPhone uses those identifiers (the SE 2 is 12,8)👀 Just saying that those images are identical to the one used for the 11 Pro pic.twitter.com/7uRuuKu8aNOctober 11, 2020

Based on previous reports, the iPhone 12 lineup should also offer a flatter-edge design, which should be easier to grip while being reminiscent of the iPhone 5. An earlier leak said to expect a smaller notch on only the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, but not on the other three models.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Apple is also expected to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will likely sport dual rear cameras, while the Pro models should offer a more powerful telephoto lens with at least 3x optical zoom.

It's possible that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LiDAR scanner for enhanced photography and AR performance, similar to the iPad Pro 2020.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac also reports that Apple has uploaded a new image asset for what could be a new Apple TV. Previous rumors point to a faster new processor for the Apple TV and an improved remote, but this device has not been mentioned in many leaks leading up to the iPhone 12 event. So this would be a surprise announcement.