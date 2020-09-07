iPhone 12 event announcement reportedly coming tomorrow

The iPhone 12's reveal event might be about to be announced, or maybe even a surprise launch of the Apple Watch 6.

This is based on two similar but competing rumors. First off, we have Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser claiming that this Tuesday will see Apple announce new products by press release. But there's also Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who claims that this week will instead see an announcement of Apple's main fall product launch event, rather than a specific product.

If Prosser is correct, then we will apparently see the new devices appear on Apple's website at 9am ET (6am on the west coast, or 2pm in the UK).

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes.September 6, 2020

If there are any products announced by Apple this week, then a previous Prosser leak tells us that it will be the Apple Watch 6 and a new iPad, which could be either a refreshed basic iPad or the iPad Air 4. However, all previous Apple Watches, except the first version in 2015, have been released at the same event as that year's iPhone, which is why some experts and leakers find Prosser's claim hard to believe.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event.September 6, 2020

Prosser has also given us a prediction that the iPhone 12 event will take place in just over a month, at some point on the week beginning October 12. Whether that's true or not, what seems to be agreed upon is that the iPhone 12 will be revealed in October at an online launch event. This is slightly later than the normal September event, but is due to production and testing delays suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

The iPhone 12 has already been detailed by a series of leaks well before its launch date. The line-up will consist of four phones this year, measuring 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches across depending on the version. All models will include a new A14 chipset, the option for 5G connectivity, OLED displays and a main/ultrawide camera duo on the back. The iPhone 12 Pro models take this basic setup and add a telephoto camera and LiDAR depth sensor to the back for additional camera versatility.