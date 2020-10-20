iPhone 12 deal gives you $150 back instantly — here's how to get it

There are a lot of excellent iPhone 12 deals out there, but here's one that pays you to get Apple's new iPhone.

For a limited time, T-Mobile and Sprint customers who buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at the Apple Store will receive a free $150 prepaid Mastercard. You'll need to trade in an iPhone 8 or newer and you'll receive a promo code that you can validate at T-Mobile for your $150 Mastercard. This is one of the best iPhone 12 promos we've seen.

iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro: $150 Mastercard for T-Mobile/Sprint @ Apple

For a limited time, T-Mobile and Sprint customers who purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro via the Apple Store and trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer will receive a $150 Mastercard. (You'll receive a promo code for the card, which can be validated at T-Mobile). This is one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen. (You can view the full details of this promo below the 5th footnote on the Apple Store page). View Deal

The Editor's Choice iPhone 12 ($799) offers good cameras, excellent performance, and 5G connectivity. In our iPhone 12 review, we loved its new 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (the same found on the iPhone 12 Pro). We also found that the new A14 Bionic CPU destroys other CPUs including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Meanwhile, in our iPhone 12 Pro review we found its camera upgrades are well worth the extra money for photographers. The iPhone 12 Pro ($999) has a triple-camera array with improved lenses, as well as an advanced LiDAR sensor for better augmented reality and greater depth sensing for photos and videos. (For more details, make sure to check out our iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro comparison).

There will certainly be Black Friday deals on Apple's new phones, but if you need a new iPhone now — this is an excellent deal that no one should miss.