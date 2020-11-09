iPhone 12 Black Friday deal includes free AirPods and cheap unlimited data

Black Friday is normally the time of year we see some of the best tech get huge discounts, but U.K. mobile carrier Three is offering an awesome early Black Friday iPhone 12 deal right now.

For a limited time, you can get either the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max with 50% off of your monthly unlimited data contract payments for the first six months of your 24-month plan. And if you're willing to spend an extra 50p a month, you can also get a pair of AirPods included too.

iPhone 12 Mini with 24-month unlimited data plan: £29 upfront and £59/month at Three

Alongside getting a hold of Apple's smallest iPhone ever, Three's unlimited plan gives you half-price payments for the first six months, and the option to throw in a pair of AirPods for just an extra £3 total.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max with 24-month unlimited data plan: from £99 upfront and £77/month at Three

The pinnacle of the iPhone 12 range can be yours with all the data you could ever want, plus the added benefit of half-price contract payments for six months and a pair of AirPods for a tiny extra 50p a month for the first six months.View Deal

While the offer is the same for both, the actual figures differ. The iPhone 12 Mini costs £29 upfront, £27.50 a month for the first six months and £59 a month after that, for a total saving of £177. The iPhone 12 Pro Max costs £99 upfront, has an initial monthly payment of £34.50 a month and then £77 per month from month 7 onwards, meaning a £231 discount on the normal contract cost.

Either way, you're able to get a pair of AirPods (the wired charging case version) for an additional 50p for the first six months, totaling an insignificant £3 compared to the £159 list price.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max represent the smallest and largest versions of Apple's latest flagship phone. Both aim for very different audiences, and based on how the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro perform, we expect them to be excellent.

The iPhone 12 Mini is Apple's smallest full-screen device yet at just 5.4 inches. It sports a main and ultrawide duo of rear cameras, and either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. The 12 Pro Max however is the largest iPhone ever at 6.7 inches across, gets a 2x telephoto camera and a LiDAR depth sensor added to its rear camera array and has 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Both phones share common features however. They each use 12MP selfie cameras and the same Face ID security tech, identical A14 chipsets and both can make use of either sub6GHz or mmWave 5G for super-fast and reliable mobile data where it's available.