iPhone 11 Might Have a Demand Problem, New Report Says

Apple's iPhone 11 might have a rough year.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has called on its manufacturing partners to make enough parts for 75 million iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R units. That's in line with the number of units the company ordered for last year's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Of course, Apple hasn't confirmed that's the case. But in a world where iPhone sales have been tepid, asking manufacturers to produce the same number of units as the previous year doesn't sound like a good thing.

Apple's iPhone is the main driver in the company's business, accounting for 53 percent of the company's revenue in Q2 2019. If its sales aren't growing each year, that could put additional pressure on other parts of its business to keep pace. And that doesn't always happen.

The Bloomberg report also confirms what analysts have been saying of late. Chiefly, they believe that Apple is anticipating less-robust demand for its iPhones and the iPhone 11 could ultimately suffer from a somewhat disappointing launch. The publication says that analysts "have been betting on a 13.3% drop in iPhone shipments to roughly 189 million in fiscal 2019."

Along the way, we've been hearing countless rumors on Apple's plans for this year's iPhones. Most of the attention surrounding those rumors has centered on the iPhone 11's square on the back, which would house three cameras on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max models.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will reportedly offer an ultra-wide camera and allow users to "automatically repair parts of an image that may be initially chopped out of a frame," according to Bloomberg. The third lens will also enable a wider zoom range.

Aside from that, the iPhones are expected to come with a powerful new A13 processor with far more power than last year's models but nearly identical designs to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR lineups.

This week we learned that the iPhone 11 lineup will likely offer Lightning adapters once again, which means you won't see USB-C ports. But Apple may offer faster USB-C charging through a USB-C to Lightning adapter.

Apple hasn't said when it'll unveil the new iPhones, but given its schedule over recent years, a September unveiling and launch seems likely. Check out our frequently updated iPhone 11 news and rumors page to keep up with all of the latest info.