iPhone 11 Event Tipped for Sept. 10 by Apple's Own Software

September is right around the corner, which means it's time for an iPhone event. Apple hasn't yet sent out invites to its annual launch, but a clue in the latest iOS 13 beta just revealed the company's plans.

A system file in iOS 13 beta 7 for developers shows a screenshot of the home screen in iOS 13 with the date Sept. 10, 2019. It's labeled HoldForRelease. The image, discovered by iHelp BR, all but confirms that date for official launch of iOS 13 (which always launches alongside new iPhones).

iHelp BR discovered an iOS 13 beta image showing the iPhone launch event date. (Image credit: iHelp BR)

Invites confirming the iPhone event date are expected to go out later this month.

The rumored Sept. 10 launch shouldn't be a surprise. In fact, it's the date most people were expecting based on Apple's recent history of iPhone launches. If Sept. 10 does turn out to be the big day, expect new iPhones to follow in about 10 days, since that's the usual gap between one of Apple's product launches and when the phone lands on retail shelves.

Apple is rumored to be announcing three new iPhones at this year's event, including an iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max with triple-lens rear camera arrays. The design renders we've seen of those cameras have been polarizing, to say the least, but we'll find out if Apple puts a square camera on the back of its new flagships in just a few weeks.

