iPadOS 14 unveils big interface and Apple Pencil upgrades — here's what's new

iPadOS 14 has arrived and remakes the home screen and supercharges the Apple Pencil. Revealed at WWDC 2020 today, we've gotten our first look at the how the iPad stands out from the iPhone — though the iPad has also gotten some of the best new iOS 14 features as well.

The iPad feels more productive, thanks to the ability to choose third party apps for certain features. iPadOS also gains a lot of macOS interface changes, for search and more.

These features add up to a mighty healthy iPad update. In years past, iPads would get big updates every other year, with those off-years providing merely minor tweaks, which may be over as a rule. Here's everything we know about iPadOS 14 so far.

iPadOS 14 Apple Pencil tricks

You're now going to be able to scribble to type, as Apple's new Scribble feature turns hand writing into text. This lets you markup your to do's on the fly.

(Image credit: iPadOS 14)

You'll also be able to move your handwriting around in notes, like groups of objects. Your handwritten notes can also be copied and pasted between apps.

Want to delete text? Just "scratch" your Pencil tip over the text to erase it. You can even select and alter a large group of items you've written, with your pencil, like a more powerful cursor.

iPadOS 14 design changes

iPadOS looks a lot like macOS now, starting with redesigned search has been redesigned. The new search field looks and acts a lot like Spotlight on the Mac, and can be used to find content in documents, find apps and facts.

Also, many apps, including Photos and Notes, will get a left-side menu, that makes them look a lot like their Mac app versions. Items can be dragged and drop through this menu. Calendar is also getting more powerful menus connected to toolbar buttons.

(Image credit: Apple)

In the music app, you've got a new redesigned way to listen to your music. After you start playing, you can get a full-screen player mode, making lyrics a lot larger than before.

Phone calls now appear as notifications at the top of the screen, so your entire screen isn't taken over. Siri appears in the corner of the screen as well, adding to what you see, and not obfuscating your screen.

(Image credit: Apple)

The old way phone call notifications worked, where they took over your whole screen, felt like iPadOS was holding onto the iPhone's interface. Now, all three devices are unified, as the Mac has always had its call notifications in the top right corner.

iPadOS 14 default email and browser apps

We noticed that in the background of the iPadOS 14 features slide, the company revealed that you'll be able to set new default email and web browser apps.

(Image credit: Apple)

This is a long overdue option for both iOS and iPadOS, and we hope the iPhone gets it too. We're still waiting for options for a default calendar app and a default maps app.

iPadOS 14's top features from iOS 14

The iPad also inherits new features from iOS 14. Those include widgets, including the widget smart stack, on device dictation, group photos in Messages and pinned conversations in Messages (for your favorite folks you don't message all the time).

iPadOS 14 will probably see its full release in fall 2020, likely around September, when Apple tends to release major updates alongside its new hardware. This will likely follow a long string of beta releases, which we'll get to soon.

We are got our first official look at iPadOS 14 today (June 22) at the WWDC 2020 keynote. Apple typically announces the next major versions of each of its operating systems at this event, giving developers some advance time to get their apps ready for any changes.

iPadOS 14 supported devices

Looking at the list of iPadOS 13 supported devices, it's hard to think of which are likely to get removed from Apple's support for iPadOS 14. While we wouldn't be surprised to see all of these devices retain support — Apple's kept supporting all of the same devices on multiple OS for a while — some stick out.

Specifically, the iPad mini 4 (from 2015) and iPad Air 2 (2014) seem so old that it would not be surprising to see them lose support soon. That being said, none of the rumored features appear to have a serious potential power need, so the older hardware should still be fast enough.

Here is the list of iPadOS 13 supported devices:

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020)

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2019)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2019)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2018)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2017)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 2017)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

iPadOS 14 beta info

Typically, Apple will make the beta versions of its new operating systems available for developers (or anyone willing to pay the $100 price of developer program admission) on the same day as its WWDC keynote. This version is the least stable of them all, and should only be installed by people willing to risk it all — and who have already backed up their data.

Then, in about a month's time (mid July 2020) a public beta testing process is likely to deliver the preview version of iPadOS 14 to more adventurous types. Throughout the summer, Apple will release updates for each beta version, and bloggers will try and read between the lines of code in the updates to see what's going to be announced in the fall.