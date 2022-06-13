iPad Pro 2022 leak just tipped three biggest upgrades

The iPad Pro 2022 get a suite of big upgrades, in the form a new chip, upgraded cameras and possibly wireless charging when it launches, according to Appel tipster and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman (opens in new tab)

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the new iPad Pros will be powered by the Apple M2 chip, like the newly revealed MacBook Air 2022 and MacBook Pro 2022. You could probably have predicted this one yourself, since the iPad Pro 2021 models use the original Apple M1 chip. And while it would be awesome to see an iPad with an M1 Pro chip or M1 Max chip like a MacBook Pro 2021, that level of power isn't needed for the apps on offer in iPadOS.

Next, the iPad Pro 2022 will apparently add wireless charging, something that Gurman has claimed a few times already. This is a rare feature for tablets, and hasn't appeared on any previous iPad. It would be logical for Apple to add MagSafe charging as it has on the iPhone 13. But perhaps Apple will have some new wireless charging accessories that work better with the iPad Pro's larger frame. we'll even see reverse wireless charging, allowing you to share the larger iPad battery with your smaller Apple devices like iPhones or AirPods.

Lastly, Gurman says to look out for changes to the iPad Pro camera system, with previous rumors saying it could be armed with an iPhone 13-like camera module. The current iPad Pro already offers 12MP main and ultrawide cameras, plus a LiDAR sensor for AR apps and camera app effects. Adding iPhone 13 module could mean a larger main camera with a wider aperture, plus the addition of features like Cinematic mode. Externally, that could also translate to a new diagonal camera module design like the iPhone 13 has, rather than the vertically stacked camera array the iPad Pro 2021 has.

Other rumors for the iPad Pro suggest few other changes compared to the existing models. However, there could be a new third model, measuring a huge 14 inches across, which could shake things up at the most expensive end of Apple tablets.

If you want a taste of what the iPad Pro 2022 will feel like to use right now, check out the newly revealed iPadOS 16. If this new pro tablet is real, it will no doubt run on Apple's latest iPad software, which introduces features like Stage Manager multi-tasking, improved collaboration features and at long last its own Weather app.