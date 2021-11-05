iPad mini Pro just tipped with the iPhone 13 Pro’s best feature

We liked the iPad mini 6 a lot when it launched last month. But a new rumor of an enhanced or even a Pro version sounds even more exciting, even if it isn't well-founded.

A user on Korean forum Clien (via FrontTron) says that Apple is testing a new Samsung-made display for a new iPad mini, citing rumors from Taiwan. It's not the best-sourced rumor we've seen, but it at least sounds reasonable.

120Hz displays are becoming more common on tablets, but they still tend to be found only on full-size premium models like the iPad Pro on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Getting a 120Hz refresh rate (or ProMotion in Apple language) on a cheaper and smaller slate would help distinguish the already excellent iPad mini further among its rivals.

Aside from the increased refresh rate, the post also mentions a small specs boost within. While the iPad mini comes with only 64GB base storage, this Pro model will apparently offer 128GB of storage by default. The A15 Bionic chipset and 8.3-inch display size would remain the same.

As a result of the changes, it's unsurprising to see the rumor also claim that there will be a small price increase.

This isn't the first mention of an iPad mini Pro we've heard. Some months ago there was a rumor of an 8.7-inch, 5G-ready iPad mini that would launch by the end of this year. That's not materialized, and no other rumors (not even this latest one) have been found to support those suggested specs. Perhaps this can be interpreted as a sign that Apple is trying to make an iPad mini Pro, but has yet to settle on an exact size and specs list for it.

Shortly after launch, iPad mini users began complaining of the "jelly scrolling" effect that could be seen when scrolling back and forth with the tablet in portrait orientation. That is in part due to the screen only using a 60Hz refresh rate, so those users may be glad to hear that a 120Hz model might be on the way. Or be annoyed that they already spent their money on the basic model.

The current iPad mini is among the best iPads and best tablets overall that we've tested. So adding more storage and a smoother display would only increase its standing However, there was a two-year gap between the last iPad mini and this one being released, so we may have to wait a little while for Apple to bring these new features to market, if they arrive at all.