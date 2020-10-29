iPad deal: The new iPad Air is on sale before Black Friday

In a bit of a surprise, the best Black Friday iPad deal is back on Amazon, as the brand-new iPad Air 2020 (which we love) is already on sale. Just released less than a week ago on October 23, the new iPad Air is the iPad I'm telling everyone is probably the best for them, taking some of the iPad Pro's strengths at a $200 more affordable price.

For a limited time (this will run out), Amazon has the 10.9-inch iPad Air 2020 (64GB) on sale for $559. That's $40 off and the first iPad Air deal we've seen on this new 2020 model. This sale is just for the green and silver models, and it's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

When we first saw this deal 6 days ago, it disappeared into thin air quickly, so get it while it's there.

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale. Oh, and unlike last time, it's not just the silver model that's on sale, the excellent minty green iPad Air is also $40 off. View Deal

In our iPad Air 4 review, we loved the tablet's new (larger) display and blazing fast A14 Bionic CPU. The Editor's Choice tablet earned a 4,262 on the Geekbench 5 general benchmark. By comparison, the Galaxy Tab S7 (Snapdragon 865+) hit a mark of 3,074 and the iPad 2020 (A12 Bionic) scored 2,685. Simply put, this tablet will breeze through any task — or game — you throw its way.

We also liked the iPad Air's support for Apple's Magic Keyboard. That means that typing on this iPad is as easy as on the iPad Pro. (Normally priced at $299, the keyboard is on sale for $289 at Amazon).

It lasted for 10 hours and 29 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test, and that's pretty great, though a little short of the 10.2-inch iPad's 12:57 battery life. Nevertheless, the iPad Air 2020 is still an amazing tablet and the best iPad overall, when you factor in both price and features.

Speaking of the longer-lasting iPad, Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $299, which is $30 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's entry-level tablet. It's not as powerful (with the A12 Bionic processor), but it still manages to offer solid performance at a more reasonable price. Make sure to follow our iPad deals guide for the best sales on Apple's tablets.