iOS 14 — your guide to the biggest iPhone update in years

We've gotten our first official look at what Apple has planned for iOS 14, and this is no ordinary update. While you'll find the usual array of tweaks and enhancements in this update to the software that powers Apple's iPhone, iOS 14 introduces new ways to interact with the apps on your phone. Throw in new features for some familiar apps, and iOS 14 will b a different experience, whether you're using it on one of Apple's new iPhone 12 models or you install the update on the iPhone you currently own.

You're in for a little wait for a final version of iOS 14, which won't arrive until later this year (though a public beta is on the horizon). Still, now that we've seen a preview of iOS 14, we have a better sense of the new ways we'll interact with our iPhones, the updated app features at our fingertips and the entirely new additions Apple has planned.

Here's what we know so far about iOS 14 and what it means for the iPhone.

We don't have an official iOS 14 release date yet — Apple keeps that information pretty close to the vest. But going by past iOS releases, you can expect a final version of iOS 14 to arrive some time in the fall, about the same time that Apple takes the wraps off its new iPhones.

Normally, you could guess early to mid-September for that date and be pretty accurate, but things are up in the air with the iPhone 12 launch. This fall's iPhone release is rumored to be delayed. The more optimistic analysts expect Apple to push back the iPhone 12 launch a couple weeks, while some believe the delay could mean a November release for the new iPhones. It's likely that any change to the iPhone 12 rollout will impact when we get a final release for iOS 14.

Apple's Craig Federighi previews iOS 14 at WWDC. (Image credit: Apple)

Until then, we'll always have the iOS 14 beta. Apple has already made an iOS beta available to developers after previewing the new release at WWDC 2020. Expect a public beta for iOS 14 to come in July, according to Apple.

iOS 14 beta: How to get it (and whether you should)

The iOS 14 public beta will be a lot more stable and user friendly than the beta developers are currently working with. But is it something you'll want to install on your iPhone right away?

(Image credit: Future)

Our usual advice about Apple's betas remains in effect for iOS 14. While Apple generally releases pretty stable betas, they still feature bugs and showstoppers that could interfere with running the apps you rely on. We suggest that if you do decide to install the iOS 14 beta, you do so on a spare device — one that you don't depend on for everyday use. Betas generally get more stable with subsequent updates, but using a spare iPhone initially can save yourself any beta-induced headaches.

If you've decided to take the plunge, here's how to get the iOS 14 beta. For the developer version, you'll need to be a member of Apple's developer program, which costs $99 a year. If you're part of the program, head to the Apple developer website on your iPhone and select Downloads. From there, find the iOS 14 beta and tap Install Profile. You'll need to go into the Settings app on your phone to install the beta profile, which will cause your iPhone to restart. From there, it's just a matter of updating the software like you regularly would.

It's probably easier just to wait for the public beta, which is coming in July. You can enroll now in Apple's beta program so that you're ready when iOS 14 arrives. The installation process is similar to what developers go through — install the beta profile, then update your iPhone. We'll have more specific directions when the public beta becomes available.

iOS 14 iPhone compatibility

Apple is usually generous with which devices can run its latest software, and that continues with iOS 14. If your current iPhone runs iOS 13, you'll be able to upgrade to the new OS, with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s touch and the original iPhone SE all able to support iOS 14. That means devices released as long ago as the fall of 2015 will be able to upgrade come the fall (or sooner, if you're a beta tester). And of course, iOS 14 will run the iPhone 12 as well.

In addition to all iPhone models since the iPhone 6s, iOS 14 works on the seventh-generation iPod touch. As for the iPad, Apple's tablet has had an OS of its own since last year, even though iPadOS and iOS share many features. iPadOS 14 will appear in public beta form in July, too, with a final version also slated for the fall.

iOS 14 widgets

Now that Apple has previewed iOS 14, we have a more complete picture of what features are coming to the iPhone 12 and existing iPhones capable of running the update. iOS 14 changes are highlighted by a new way to navigate your iPhone, highlighted by widgets.

(Image credit: Apple)

Widgets have been a part of Apple's iOS for several versions now, but they've been restricted to select areas of the phone. Currently, you access widgets by swiping right on the home screen to get to the Today section of your iPhone.

That's changing with iOS 14, as you'll be able to drag out widgets from the Today section and place them among apps on your home screen. Think of an always visible widget that shows you the current weather conditions or one that lists your upcoming phone calls.

Widgets will be available in different shapes and sizes in iOS 14, and a Smart Stack widget feature will give you the option of scrolling through different widgets to find the ones that have the info you need. Apple has even talked about the Smart Stack widget being able to adapt automatically to the time of day and your usage patterns, displaying news in the morning and a recap of steps and other physical activity at the end of the day.

(Image credit: Apple)

Widgets are just a part of the navigational changes Apple has planned for iOS 14. A new App Library that lives at the end of all your app pages will group apps together by category, with special sections at the top of the screen for recently added apps and suggested apps. To make it easier to reach the App Library, you'll have the option of hiding extraneous app screens from view — Apple figures that you really only pay attention to the first few screens of apps, anyway.

iOS 14 features

iOS 14's new look may be the most noticeable change, but it's not the only new feature you'll find on your iPhone this fall. Here's a quick roundup of everything that's new. See our full iOS 14 features list for a comprehensive overview.

(Image credit: Apple)

Picture-in-picture video: Long available on Android devices, this feature comes to the iPhone, allowing users to watch video while working with other apps. You'll be able to resize the video window and drag it around the iPhone screen so that it doesn't interfere with whatever app you're currently using.

Picture-in-picture works with built-in video apps like TV and FaceTime. Third-party app makers will be able to add support for their video features as well.

Siri: Say goodbye to the black Siri screen that pops up when you summon your iPhone's digital assistant — at least for some tasks. Now when you ask Siri to open an app, it will do so straight away — a little Siri animation appears at the bottom of the screen to let you know your command's been heard, but that's it. Siri now supports on-device dictation as well.

(Image credit: Apple)

Translate app: Apple appears to be tired of having Google lord its language skills over Siri. In the past, Apple's assistant has been able to translate phrases on the fly, but now it will be able to handle whole conversations.

Specifically, a new Translate app features a split-screen view that shows the conversation in two languages — Siri is smart enough to figure out which of the 11 languages supported by the app are being spoken. All the translation happens on the device, so your words aren't getting beamed up to the cloud and back.

Safari translations: The Translate app won't be the only way to figure out what's being said in another language. Mobile Safari is adding the ability to automatically translate web pages in iOS 14, adopting a feature Apple plans to introduce with macOS Big Sur this fall.

Messages improvements: More of us are using Messages, particularly for group chats, so Apple is making several changes aimed at making it easier to communicate with your pals. Pinned conversations keep contacts and discussions near the top of the messages screen, while Messages adds support for inline replies and mentions that notify you when someone in a group chat is reaching out to you directly. Those latter two changes should make it easier to manage free-flowing group discussions.

(Image credit: Apple)

Messages makes some cosmetic changes as well, with icons showing who's included in a conversation. (The bigger icons belong to who replied last.) You're also able to assign icons to group discussions as well. And if you're the sort of person who uses Memojis, Apple's adding a lot of new customizations including fist bumps, blushes and more.

Different routes in Maps: The iOS 14 version of Maps will let you chart out directions using two new methods of transit — cycling and electric vehicles. The former option will include bike lanes and paths and can alert you if the route you've planned includes steep elevations; you'll also be warned if the cycling route takes you down a busy street or includes sections where you'll have to carry your bike up stairs.

As for the EV routing, iOS 14 will track your current charge to find stops along the route with charging stations that work with your specific vehicle. That info will also take elevation and weather into account as that can impact when you'll need a charge.

(Image credit: Apple)

Guides in Maps: iOS 14's revamped Maps app also includes a Guides feature that will included curated information on places to eat and explore. The idea is to help improve discovery from within your iPhone's built-in navigation app.

CarKey: Apple's automotive improvements in iOS 14 include a CarPlay addition that will let you unlock and start your car just by using your iPhone — at least if you've got a car that's compatible with the feature. The 2021 BMW 5 Series will be the first to support CarKey, but Apple expects other automakers to follow.

AppClips: You won't need to download apps just to use some features in iOS 14. Instead, AppClips are small, downloadable snippets that handle specific tasks like paying for parking or ordering from a food delivery service. AppClips works with the existing Sign In with Apple feature to spare you from having to create login information, and payment tasks can be handled via Apple Pay.

Camera and Photos: Apple promises that phones running iOS 14 will have a faster time to not only the first shot but also shot-to-shot performance. The Camera app adds an exposure compensation control to lock an exposure value while also locking camera focus on specific shots, while Photos adds new filter and sort options.

Home app changes: One of the flashiest additions to the Home app is that video cameras and doorbells that work with Homekit will be able to recognize people you've tagged in iOS 14's Photos app. But other enhancements include a redesigned visual status that prioritizes accessories most in need of your attention along with suggested automations when you set up a new HomeKit-compatible device.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods features: iOS 14 includes a big update if you've got a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro. The new OS adds support for spatial audio, which can recreate a movie theater sound experience in your ears. Regardless of whether you own the Pro version of AirPods or not, iOS 14 supports automatic switching so that when you finish a call on your iPhone and go to watch a movie on another Apple device, you'll be able to switch your AirPod connection seamlessly.

Default apps: Tired of using Safari and Mail as your default browser and email apps? In iOS 14, you'll be able to designate third-party apps as your defaults for the first time.

Back Tap: Back Tap is a new accessibility feature in iOS 14 that lets you double tap or triple tap the back of your iPhone to perform various tasks or shortcuts. You can do everything from take screenshots and launch specific apps to even turning on all the lights in your house.

iOS 14 outlook

Even with the iOS 14 preview we've seen, there are still some features that could become more evident this fall — especially in relation to features that may appear in the iPhone 12 models. While Apple didn't spend much time talking about augmented reality during the WWDC keynote, there is a new version of ARKit in iOS 14 that includes new developer tools for more immersive AR experiences. Those could definitely be of interest to the iPhone 12 Pro models, which are rumored to feature LiDAR sensors like the one added to the iPad Pro this year.

Similarly, there was no mention of AirTags, the rumored tracking hardware that will likely work with the FindMy app in iOS 14 and the U1 chip on newer iPhones to help find keys and other lost objects.

But there's a lot of time between now and the fall release of iOS 14, and a lot of iOS 14 beta updates to play around with. Stay tuned for more iOS 14 revelations as we get a chance to spend more time with Apple's mobile OS update.