Invite-only Xbox Series X restocks are now happening — what you need to know

Microsoft's Xbox Series X console is near-impossible to find in stock. So now Microsoft is borrowing a page from Sony. The company is sending invite-only Xbox Series X restock e-mails, according to reader tips we've received.
The e-mails contain a unique link that allows you to purchase an Xbox Series X direct from Microsoft. Receiving an e-mail doesn't guarantee you'll get a console — you'll still need to be quick to purchase an Xbox — but it certainly makes it somewhat easier to score an Xbox Series X console, especially now that Black Friday deals season has started.
Unfortunately, there's nothing you can do to get onto Microsoft's invite-list. (Other than having an active e-mail registered with Microsoft). Unlike Sony — which is still accepting registrations for its holiday restocks — Microsoft has been hush about its invite-only restocks. Our best advice is to make sure you check your spam box should you receive anything from Microsoft.
Alternatively, Walmart will have Xbox Series X consoles for sale on Monday, November 22. The restock will be part of the Walmart Black Friday deals event, which starts at 3 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members.
In the meantime, make sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals coverage for the best deals on games and accessories.
Xbox restock tracker — retailer links
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock November 18)
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock November 18)
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock June 22)
- Dell: Xbox Series X (last restock August 25)
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last November 12)
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock October 28)
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (restock November 11)
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock May 2)
- Adorama: Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S bundles (last restock September 24)
- Lenovo: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock March 16)
- Costco: Xbox Series X (last restock November 16)
- BJ's: Xbox Series X (last restock July 8)
- Kohl's: Xbox Series X (last restock April 21)
- Antonline: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock September 24)
- Sam's Club: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock November 17)