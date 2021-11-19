Invite-only Xbox Series X restocks are now happening — what you need to know

Microsoft's Xbox Series X console is near-impossible to find in stock. So now Microsoft is borrowing a page from Sony. The company is sending invite-only Xbox Series X restock e-mails, according to reader tips we've received.

The e-mails contain a unique link that allows you to purchase an Xbox Series X direct from Microsoft. Receiving an e-mail doesn't guarantee you'll get a console — you'll still need to be quick to purchase an Xbox — but it certainly makes it somewhat easier to score an Xbox Series X console, especially now that Black Friday deals season has started.

Unfortunately, there's nothing you can do to get onto Microsoft's invite-list. (Other than having an active e-mail registered with Microsoft). Unlike Sony — which is still accepting registrations for its holiday restocks — Microsoft has been hush about its invite-only restocks. Our best advice is to make sure you check your spam box should you receive anything from Microsoft.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, Walmart will have Xbox Series X consoles for sale on Monday, November 22. The restock will be part of the Walmart Black Friday deals event, which starts at 3 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members.

In the meantime, make sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals coverage for the best deals on games and accessories.