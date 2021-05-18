Invincible season 2 release date, comic, cast and everything we know

Amazon's giving us more than just Invincible season 2 — the streaming service also greenlit the batch of episodes after that. So, it will be a long while before this show has a chance of joining the stack of canceled TV shows. And why would it ever think to do that? Invincible season 1 appears to be the service's next big franchise, following The Boys.

Spoiler warning for Season 1 of Invincible! If you haven't seen it yet, Invincible is a super-hero series that starts wholesomely and gets very dramatic very quickly. One of the biggest characters in the show is Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons) who is also a dad named Nolan Grayson, whose son Mark Grayson is stuck in the shadow of dear-old dad. He doesn't even have super powers (at the start of the show).

Let's back up a second before we get to thinking when Invincible season 2 is coming. Amazon announced that Invincible season 2 (and season 3) are confirmed on April 29, a little more than a month after the series' March 25 debut.

And while most big shows are getting hit by delays (we're still waiting for Stranger Things season 4), Invincible season 2 probably won't suffer similarly, as it can be produced remotely. So, we'd expect Invincible season 2 to drop in about a little more than a year, and for season 3 to arrive about a year and change after that.

Invincible season 2 cast

At the moment, we expect Invincible season 2 to keep the bulk of the season 1 regulars. That full list is below. We're unsure if Zachary Quinto will be back for a second round. He voiced Robot in season 1, but Robot is no longer host for Rudy Connors — whose mind was moved to a new clone body (voiced by Ross Marquand). Of course, Robot has much more to do, based on what happened with the comics, but the Invincible season 2 and 3 plot details have yet to be revealed.

As for new characters, creator/writer Robert Kirkman told ComicBook.com that he's looking to have Steven Yeun joined by fellow The Walking Dead alumni. Specifically, he said "I can't think of an actor on The Walking Dead I wouldn't want to work with again. It's an amazing group of actors. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan...there's not really anyone I wouldn't want to bring in."

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson aka Invincible

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan aka Rex Splode

Ross Marquand as Rudy Conners, Kursk and Bi-Plane

Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum

Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw aka Black Samson

Malese Jow as Kate Cha aka Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Amanda

Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl, the Mauler Twins

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Mahershala Ali as Titan

Invincible season 2 story

The comic series offers a dizzying array of possible storylines for season 2 to roll with, which certainly isn’t ideal for getting our bearings on where we'll be come the first episode of the new series. With that said, the grisly ending to season 1 gives us some inkling of where things are headed.

Based on the finale to season 1, Mark’s world has been turned upside down. His father, Omni-Man, has wiped out their family and left Mark on the top of a mountain, battered to within an inch of his life. Omni-Man then leaves Earth behind after almost killing his son. A clip talking about potential extra plots teased going to space and teased the introduction of the villain Angstrom Levy.

Despite exiting for now, Nolan will inevitably return with the entire Viltrumite race, determined to make Earth part of their alien kingdom. In the last episode of season 1, Cecil asks Mark to take his father’s place as Earth’s champion, plus he also holds plans to finish high school — ambitions that could be tricky to achieve with the influx of threats heading his way.

We also have heaps of other villains set to return amidst the chaos from the imminent Viltrumite invasion. After blowing up their last laboratory, the Mauler twins are placed back in GDA's prison back on Earth. That's not to mention the villainous Doc Seismic, still alive and forming an army of rock monsters underneath the Earth's surface.

Invincible season 2 trailer

There isn't a trailer available just yet, as the project is still in its early stages. We'll be adding this here as soon as one drops.

Invincible season 2 comics… and beyond

The truth is: we don't quite know which comics they're going to use for the next season. But since the first eight episodes only covered the first 23 comic issues, we have reason to think issues 24 through 46 would be worth reading if you want to have an idea of what's next. At this rate, the Invincible series could roughly wrap up around season 7 or 8, as there are 144 Invincible comics, spanning 15 years of Robert Kirkman's career.

In words to ScreenRant, Kirkman said that the series' developers have a “rough roadmap for where things from the comics will fall,” after season 1 ended. Building on this, he told Inverse that he “could see it going for five… seven… even ten years. Maybe we run out of comic books and… we do 100 seasons.”

Of course, we know that TV shows are probably one of the least secure assets in the hyper-competitive world of broadcasting. You certainly wouldn't want to bet on Invincible's lifespan, especially in a world where ratings have to match expectations to stop things being axed.

All things being well and the Amazon Prime show continues, the first eight episodes only covered the first 23 comic issues, which would see the Invincible series roughly wrap up around season 7 or 8. This is caveated by the first season tinkering with the plot structure of the comic books; still, this is something we can probably expect moving forward, so these are all estimations.