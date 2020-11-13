Introducing the Future Tech Awards 2020!

The year 2020 has been unlike any other, but the biggest names in tech still managed to step up and deliver some of the best and most innovative tech products we've ever seen under unprecedented circumstances. And now it's time to celebrate those big wins with the Future Tech Awards 2020!

The Future Tech Awards will once again celebrate both the best products and the best people that made the world of tech so special over the past year. The Future 50 will honor the most influential people in the U.S. tech sphere, including content creators, PR professionals and marketers, and CEOs leading brands that are blazing their own path.

The best Black Friday deals now

Our picks for the best laptops

The Future Tech Awards will also recognize the best products of the year with its Reader's Choice awards. This award honors the biggest and most innovative gadgets across 15 categories, including smartphones, laptops and gaming, as chosen by the readers of Future's many technology brands.

Better yet, you can enter! Whether you're a professional looking to be considered for the Future 50 or a company with an exciting product to submit for Reader's Choice, you can enter the Future Tech Awards right here. Registration is open until November 27 at 6pm ET.

The winners for the Future Tech Awards will be revealed between January 9 and January 14. Stay tuned for more!