Internet Explorer is dead — here’s when Microsoft is pulling the plug

Microsoft's internet Explorer is a bit like the cockroach of the software world, seemingly able to survive no matter what. But all things must end, with 2022 being the year Explorer is finally consigned to software bone orchard.

The Redmond company announced that come June 15, 2022 the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be “retired and go out of support.” However, its spirit will linger thanks to a legacy IE mode built into the Microsoft Edge browser, which allows you to access legacy sites that require the archaic Explorer.

The eventual death of IE should come as no surprise to followers of Microsoft’s software and Windows work, as its death rattle has been ringing out for some years. Back in 2019, Microsoft started blocking some sites from opening up in IE and instead directed people towards its Edge browser, seemingly keen to get people on what’s now the default browser in Windows 10.

In fact, regular users of Windows 10 have to go looking to find Internet Explorer, with the browser really surviving more for access to legacy business portals. And in some deployments of Microsoft’s software, IE will remain. “This retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications,” said Microsoft.

But for consumers, IE is basically riding off into the sunset. So if you’ve been doggedly using Explorer, for reasons we cannot fathom, then you’ll need to switch to Edge. Or you can consider Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple’s Safari, or other lesser known but still supported web browsers.

If you want to stick with Microsoft, then you can import your IE data to the Edge browser. Just enter the Edge Settings menu, head to the Profiles section, and select “Import browser data.” From there, you simply select “Microsoft Internet Explorer” and click “Import.”

Whether Edge is for you or not will be down to your personal preferences. If you don’t like it then Chrome offers an extensive range of features’ check out our best Google Chrome extensions list to see how you can get more out of the browser.