Update: Best Buy has sold out, but Kohl's and Home Depot have stock at the same $29 price.

Black Friday is nowhere on our minds right now, but Best Buy is offering an insane Black Friday-like price on the OG Google Home smart speaker.

For a limited time, you can get the original Google Home Smart Speaker for just $29.99 at Best Buy. That's $70 off and one of the cheapest smart home deals we've ever seen. In fact, we're not likely to see this deal till Amazon Prime Day, when retailers discount their smart home speakers again.

Google Home Smart Speaker: was $99 now $29 @ Best Buy

Google Home is powered by Google Assistant so you can get answers to questions with a simple, "Hey Google" voice command. For a limited time, it's $70 off. View Deal

Google Home is the Amazon Echo's biggest rival. It's a small, voice-powered hub that can command your Nest thermostat, dim your Philips Hue lights, or play tracks from a wide range of streaming services.

In our Google Home review, we found that Google's speaker has the edge over the original Echo due to its higher number of integrated speakers. It also sounds better from angles, thanks to Google's commitment to 360-degree sound.

If you use a lot of Google tools, such as Gmail, Calendar, or Contacts, Google Assistant — the digital assistant that powers Google Home — opens up a lot of possibilities because now your tools are available outside of your laptop or mobile device. That alone gives Google Home the edge over Echo.

We just recommend you act quick, because the speaker is selling out fast.