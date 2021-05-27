Indy 500 live stream start time, starting grid and how to watch 2021 IndyCar race

Indy 500 start time, schedule and channel The Indy 500 live stream begins at 12:45 p.m. ET, 9:45 a.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. BST on Sunday, May 30.

It's on NBC, and should end by 4 p.m. ET.

The weekend begins on Friday, May 28, with the Indy 500 Practice, which is 2 hours and starts at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT and 4 p.m. BST. It's on NBCSN and Peacock.

Saturday is "Legends Day" and will not be broadcast.

The Indy 500 live stream, one of the biggest days in the racing calendar, is almost here. And this year has some history at hand. For the first time since 1911, a pit crew containing a majority of women will be running the pit stops for an IndyCar.

They will service Simona De Silvestro’s No. 16 Paretta Autosport Chevy, and the team is the culmination of a six-year plan from team owner Beth Paretta, who told ESPN that she's "trying to expand the grid."

That's not the only story at hand. Earlier this week, Will Power (who won the 2018 Indy 500) made the race's last row — even after clipping his car against the wall of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The best streaming services have NBC and NBCSN

We've got the 65 best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Power is on Team Penske, a squad unfamiliar with having its Indy 500 live stream spot in jeopardy. Sage Karam was fastest on the 23rd, and will have the 31 spot in row 11, followed by Power and De Silvestro. Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson, both failed to qualify, a particularly stinging loss for the former, who was in the last 10 Indy 500 races.

Power chases Mario Andretti (who is in Row 9) for the record number of poles in series history, with 62 to Andretti's 67.

The other big story here is that the 2021 Indy 500 live stream will have fans in attendance. And early report show that those fans don't plan on obeying face-mask rules. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials will have hundreds of "mask ambassadors," to try and enforce the rules.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Indy 500 live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Indy 500 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Indy 500 live streams are on NBC for the main race. NBCSN has your pre-race coverage and the Indy 500 practice live stream on Friday's Miller Lite Carb Day (which is also on Peacock).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to watch the races on Sling TV and FuboTV.

NBC and NBCSN are both included in Fubo and Sling Blue. Sling TV is currently discounting its first month's bill to $10 ($25 off) In a case of "you get what you pay for," the $65 per month Fubo (which has a 7-day free trial) packs many more channels.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. Of course, you could always pull your local NBC affiliate down with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get NBC and NBCSN for Indy 500 live streams in the Sling Blue package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC and NBCSN, Fubo has all of the right channels for Indy 500 live streams. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

In addition to the Indy 500 Friday coverage live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

Indy 500 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Race fans in the U.K. can watch the Indy 500 live streams starting at 5:45 p.m. BST — and the should last approximately. It's on Sky Sports and Now TV.

Indy 500 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Racing fans in Canada need SportsNet to watch Indy 500 live streams. The race is on SN360 and SNWL, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Indy 500 starting grid