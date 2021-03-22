India vs England ODI live stream: How to watch ODI cricket live online anywhere

India vs England ODI cricket watch live online Dates: Tuesday March 23, Friday March 26, Sunday March 28

Time: 1.30 p.m. IST / 8 a.m. GMT / 4 a.m. EDT (first two matches), 1.30 p.m IST / 9 a.m BST / 4 a.m EDT (third match)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

After four thrilling Test matches and five rollercoaster T20Is, India and England now go head-to-head for a three-match ODI series. The 1st India vs England ODI takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, March 23) in Pune, and England will be desperate to salvage something from a tour that has so far not gone entirely to plan.

The good news, for England fans, is that the ODI series offers their best chance of victory — they are the World Champions in the 50-over format, after all. India, meanwhile, can take heart not just from their wins in the Test series and T20Is, but also from the fact that they sit just behind England in second place in the ODI rankings.

All three games will be day-night affairs at the Maharashtra stadium in Pune, played behind closed doors due to Covid.

England will presumably benefit from the lack of fans to cheer on the home team, but the pitch is likely to be on the slow side, which should be in India's favor.

It should be a fantastic series — and you can follow it live online wherever you are in the world. Here's what you need to know to watch the 1st India vs England ODI live online.

How to watch India vs England ODI live streams anywhere with a VPN

You'll be able to catch every single ball of the India vs England ODI series wherever you are, thanks to the wonders of the internet.

The best VPN services offer a way to access the platforms you already pay for, even if you're away from home. We've tested many of them, and our pick is ExpressVPN — which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN is second to none when it comes to VPN options, thanks to its combination of speed, security and simplicity. We experienced fast connection times in our tests, and were also impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.View Deal

India vs England ODI live streams in the U.K.

While Channel 4 had exclusive rights to the Test series at the start of England's tour of India, the T20s and ODIs both returned to Sky Sports in the U.K.

The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD; unfortunately, there's no 4K coverage of this series.

There are several ways you can watch the 1st India vs England ODI on Sky Sports. Firstly, you can subscribe to Sky Sports on Sky itself (from £22 / month). You can also subscribe to the Sky Sports channels on Virgin Media or BT TV.

Another option is to buy a Now TV Sky Sports pass. This is a good choice if you don't usually watch much live sport, as it will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time. Pricing starts at just £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month.

India vs England ODI live streams in India

If you're watching in the host nation, you'll need to tune in to Disney Plus Hotstar. The service's Premium subscription will give you access to the ODI series plus original Disney+ content (in English). Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) per month, or you can buy an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can simply choose one of the best VPN services to live stream the action wherever they are.

India vs England ODI live streams in the U.S.

Cricket in the U.S. is usually found on the excellently named Willow TV, but like the preceding T20I games, the India vs England ODI series is instead being shown on Hotstar US.

A Hotstar US subscription costs $50 per year and lets you watch all international cricket in India, plus a vast selection of Bollywood movies and TV shows.

India vs England ODI live streams in Australia

The 1st India vs England ODI match will be shown live on Fox Sports, but the entire series is also being shown on the Kayo Sports streaming service. As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are simply by using one of the best VPN services.

India vs England ODI team news

Both sides will be packed with potential matchwinners. England will look to captain Eoin Morgan plus the explosive Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes with the bat, and the likes of Mark Wood and Adil Rashid with the ball — though Jofra Archer will miss out due to an elbow problem.

India, meanwhile, will have a glittering array of talent to pick from, including captain Virat Kohli, fresh from his heroics in the T20Is, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Full squads

England: Eoin Morgan, (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

India vs England ODI series fixtures

India vs England 1st ODI: March 23 (1.30 p.m IST / 8 a.m. GMT)

India vs England 2nd ODI: March 26 (1.30 p.m IST / 8 a.m. GMT)

India vs England 3rd ODI: March 28 (1.30 p.m IST / 9 a.m. BST)

