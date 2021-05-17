In the Heights release date, cast, trailer, HBO Max window and more

We're about to party In the Heights this summer, as the wait is almost over for the cinematic adaptation of Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage-set musical. Are you ready to watch Usnavi's quest for a better life, and to keep his bodega open? Do you know all the ways you'll be able to watch?

If you have any hestitance, don't worry. We've got all the details you need to know to get to 181st street. No Metrocard required, too. With our help, you'll be able to have your choice of where you watch In the Heights, be it at home on your sofa, or at your local theater. The latter is likely preferable if you're actually in Washington Heights.

You'll get to see In the Heights starting June 11, 2021. Technically, though, its world premiere is happening earlier that month at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 4. Originally, In the Heights was expected to open in June 2020, but then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and kicked the movies due in 2020 down the road to 2021.

In the Heights HBO Max window

In the Heights won't just be in theaters starting June 11. It will also be on HBO Max from until Sunday, July 11, as one of the major Warner Bros. Pictures films available for 30 days on the streaming service.

But when would In the Heights return to HBO Max? For a possible answer, we can look to Wonder Woman 1984, which left HBO Max in January and is coming back in May 2021. That suggests In the Heights could be back on HBO Max this November.

In the Heights cast

In the Heights is led by Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega. He portrayed Sonny de la Vega in a 2012 stage production, and when Hamilton opened off-Broadway, he portrayed both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. Olga Merediz reprises her role from the stage show as "Abuela" Claudia.

Heavy hitters in the cast include Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue) as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Carla, Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) as Cuca and musician Marc Anthony as Mr. de la Vega.

In the Heights trailers

Each of the In the Heights trailers is the next best thing to taking the A train to Washington Heights for yourself. The film has had a series of trailers, but the "Powerful" trailer is the clip we enjoy rewatching the most. It features a little bit of Usnavi's rapping and narrating, a great backing beat and a couple of previews of the ensemble musical numbers.

Unfamiliar with Washington Heights? Then the below trailer, which is focused on the community, and Usnavi's quest to get a date, is where to start. The clip also hints at the struggle inherent in the movie, where DREAMers — those with residence thanks to the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, known as the DREAM Act — are at risk for deportation.

Need more? The main trailer is below, and it's got some of the best of both above clips: