I love the Dyson Airwrap — but one thing is missing

I unboxed and tried out the Dyson Airwrap for the first time last night. To be honest, I was skeptical of its performance — with a price tag as high as $550, you can’t help but wonder is Dyson AirWrap worth it? At such a price, I was expecting only the best, in terms of both quality and experience.

That’s why I was surprised when I realized that something you’d expect is actually missing from the Dyson Airwrap. Something that comes with most straighteners and curling wards and other Dyson Airwrap alternatives . If you’re lucky enough to be gifted a Dyson Airwrap over the holidays, bear in mind that you might have to purchase this separately.

What’s missing from the Dyson Airwrap?

While trying to stay as unbiased as possible, I couldn’t help but feel a tinge of excitement as I opened the case of the Dyson Airwrap. There were an abundance of attachments to choose from. Included are two sets of barrels, a pre-styling dryer, two smoothing brushes, and one round volumizing brush.

I immediately tried out one of the barrels and stared with amazement as it sucked in my stand of hair and self-wrapped it into a curl. It took seconds and the results were impressive. The method will take practice to perfect, but it’s definitely faster and easier than anything else I’ve used.

Next I pulled out one of the smoothing brushes to see how it compared to the heated brushes I’ve tested. Again, I need to improve my method, particularly as the brush seemed to blow my hair away as I approached it. But, once I got the hang of it, it dried my hair quickly and with much less frizz than usual.

I continued to rifle through the case, admiring the quality and thought behind each accessory, but that’s when I noticed what wasn’t there. I had to double-check myself, but my heart sank a little as I realized I was right. There’s no pouch or travel case.

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, the Dyson Airwrap as a set comes in an attractive tan case, with a magnetic clasp to secure it. But, it’s by no means compact, measuring just over 6.5 x 15 x 7 inches. Plus, with everything included it weighs 1.5 lbs, not to mention there’s no handle on the case, so it’s not designed to be moved around regularly. All things considered, you’re not going to want it taking up precious space and weight in your suitcase.

You also don’t really need to take every attachment with you if you’re going away for a short break. Once you become accustomed to using the Dyson Airwrap, most will find their favorite attachments and stick to one or two for regular use. So, what do you use if you need to pack a small bag for a weekend getaway?

Dyson does sell a travel pouch separately (so they’re not unaware of its absence), but this will set you back an eye-watering $50. Interestingly, the special gift edition of the Dyson Airwrap does come with a copper-edged storage bag included as well as an added paddle brush and comb, so you’re in luck if you have this model —although it does cost $50 more so you’ve essentially paid for the difference. Sephora offers this bundle for $599 with the travel bag.

(Image credit: Dyson)