I just tried Liteboxer VR for Oculus Quest 2 — and it actually makes working out fun

Whether you’re flying around in Microsoft Flight Simulator or playing an FPS, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets for the task. But it’s also turning into a compelling piece of workout equipment. I found out just how compelling when I got the chance to go a few rounds punching out my frustrations with Liteboxer VR, a new virtual boxing app that debuted at CES 2022.

Liteboxer VR is an extension of the Liteboxer’s existing at-home exercise equipment. Rather than punching a physical object, though, you use the Oculus Quest 2 and its controllers to pound the air (you’ll also be able to use the app without the controllers). Currently in beta, the app should be released in late February or early March.

Liteboxer currently sells what it calls the Liteshield — a hexagonal contraption with six circular punching pads — which syncs up to the company’s app. Hit one of the pads, and it registers on the app.

However, the Liteshield has to be wall-mounted or bought with a large floor stand. If you don’t have room for the physical Liteboxer — or don’t want to spend $1,245 for the equipment — the Liteboxer VR offers a more affordable and portable experience.

If you have a Liteboxer subscription ($29/month), you can access the VR workouts for free. If you’re VR-only, though, it will cost $18.99/month.

Within the app, you can select any number of recorded training sessions and classes, or select a “beat-driven workout,” which syncs punches with a song. Think of the latter option as Dance Dance Revolution, but for your fists instead of your feet. At the end of each song, you receive a score based on the accuracy of your hits.

Better still, Liteboxer has a licensing agreement with Universal Music, so you’re working out to popular music, rather than generic techno beats. You can also curate your own playlists.

Apart from these sessions, Liteboxer is adding in a social aspect a la Peloton, letting you compete with others to see who can score more points, and set up direct challenges with other users. You’ll even be able to go toe-to-toe with other Liteboxer VR users in virtual sparring sessions. As I was testing a beta version of the app, I wasn’t able to try this feature.

We'll wait until the final version of Liteboxer VR comes out to pass our final judgment, but it has a chance at being one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games. And with rumors circulating that an Oculus Quest Pro is around the corner, it might be worth waiting to get the best Liteboxer VR experience.