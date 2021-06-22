I got this robot vacuum on Prime Day — and it’s too good to pass up

I wasn't planning on buying anything during this year's Amazon Prime Day deals event, but then I saw a deal that was good to pass up. I finally got a robot vacuum — something I've been considering for a few years. And this Eufy Robovac 11s may just be the answer to all my cleaning dreams.
"Set it and forget it" is my ideal when it comes to appliances; it's why my slow cooker is still my favorite kitchen gadget. Robot vacuums fit into that category, since you just plug them in, schedule them and — whoosh — they'll start dusting and busting accordingly. But they can get kind of expensive, and considering I already have a Dyson handheld, felt like an extravagant purchase.
Then, I spied an Prime Day deal putting the Eufy Robovac 11s on sale for just $129.99. That's $90, or 41%, off.
Eufy Robovac 11S: was $219 now $129 @ Amazon
The slim, powerful robot vacuum is just 2.85 inches tall, so it easily fits under most furniture. It features multiple cleaning modes, auto-clean scheduling and an 0.6L dustbin.View Deal
I've been thinking about investing in a robot vacuum for years. But I wanted one even more after reading about my colleague Tom Pritchard's experience finally buying a robot vacuum.
"I can’t believe it’s taken me this long to actually buy one," he writes. He recommends getting one if you have the funds.
Well, I do now, thanks to a huge Prime Day discount. But I didn't just randomly buy a robot vacuum because it was on sale. I did some research on the Eufy 11S. It ranks on our list of the best robot vacuums, lauded for its slim profile, which is great for my space, since I have a lot of low furniture.
According to our Eufy Robovac 11S review, “Performance was pretty good for the price, as it picked up nearly 88 percent of all debris; it was less effective with pet hair though.” Luckily, I have no pets. Also, my floors are hardwood or covered with low-pile rugs, so I don't need to worry about the vacuum getting stuck.
The Eufy 11S isn't a "smart" robot vacuum; there is no app to control it or set up a schedule. That gave me pause, but other robot vacuums are more expensive because they are smart. I can still control the Eufy 11S with a remote and it offers auto-cleaning pre-sets. The Robovac also automatically returns to its base when it needs to charge. I'm fine with trading off smartness for price.
Since I've been working from home the past year-plus, one thing I've noticed is how much dust builds up every day. But using the Dyson handheld is such a hassle. Now, I can just set up the Eufy 11S and forget it. It'll keep things clean in-between major vacuuming sessions.
The only remaining question is: What should I name it?
Shop more sales at Amazon
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more
- Alexa device sale: Echo devices from $14
- American Apparel: tops/bottoms from $10
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $319
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Books: best sellers from $4
- Camping gear: Coleman, Igloo, Zippo from $8
- Clothing: up to 50% off Anne Klein, Bulova, Izod,
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24
- External hard drives: Seagate, WD, more from $38
- Fitness: deals from $6
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $99
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12
- Juicing machines: save on NutriBullet, Breville, more
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot
- Keurig coffee makers: machines from $69
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Nike: up to $50 off sneakers & shorts
- Nvidia RTX GPUs: up to $140 off video cards
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Power tools: DeWalt, Black & Decker, Bosch up to 50% off
- PS5 games/accessories: deals from $15
- Surface laptops: from $599
- Xbox Series X|S games: from $19