Hurry! This is your last chance to get Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents

These days there are plenty of music streaming services to choose from. However, if you're looking to save a few bucks, here's a deal you can't afford to miss.

Ending today, Amazon is offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99. (The offer is valid for new subscribers only). Traditionally, Amazon offers 1 month of its service for free. However, this deal scores you four months total for just $0.99. (It saves you about $30).

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @Amazon

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like. Ending today, Amazon is offering four months of Music Unlimited for just $0.99. View Deal

Amazon Music offers unlimited access to its library of 50 million songs without adverts or skip limits, plus it works perfectly with Alexa-powered smart home products, such as the Echo Dot and Echo Show.

There are some important conditions to note. First off, it’s a deal for new subs only. Secondly, this offer ends on Jan 6, 2020 at 11:59pm (PT), which means today is your last chance to take advantage of it.

Your membership will continue automatically after the trial period, which costs $9.99 a month for normal members or $7.99 if you're an Amazon Prime member. (You can always cancel it before your four months are up).