Hurry! This AMD Ryzen laptop just crashed to $549

If you're on the hunt for a killer deal to score a powerful touchscreen laptop under $600 — search no further, we've found the perfect one for you.

Today only, Best Buy has the 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad S340 on sale for $549. That's a whole $250 off, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen since Black Friday. For comparison, Amazon has the same model priced at $874.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15" S340: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy just slashed $250 off the Lenovo IdeaPad S340. This sleek laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display, an AMD 2nd Generation Ryzen 7 CPU, an AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 10-hour battery life. View Deal

In a world where working from home has become the norm, laptops are becoming more popular than ever. So whether you're looking for a machine to handle work-related tasks or the occasional web surfing, the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 makes for a solid choice.

This particular model packs a punch with its AMD 2nd Generation Ryzen 7 processor, an AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphics card, 12 GB of RAM and a full 512GB of SSD storage — all packed in a 3.96-pound chassis.

First introduced in 2019, this laptop is intended for those who want a sleek machine without spending the big bucks. With its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display, you'll be able to watch some of your favorite TV shows and movies using the best streaming services.

And with its 10-hour battery life, you'll have enough juice to get you through the day (or night).

