Hurry! This AirPods Pro deal is the best we've ever seen

Memorial Day sales are still a few weeks out, but we've just spotted the best AirPods Pro deal ever.

Through May 20 (or until supplies last), AT&T has the AirPods Pro on sale for $224. (You don't have to be an AT&T customer to take advantage of this deal). That's $25 off and one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. If they sell out, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 (an additional $6.96 discount is applied during checkout). Both AirPods Pro deals are the best we've ever seen period.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $224 @ AT&T

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4 certified), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $227 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $234.95. An extra $6.96 discount is applied at checkout, which brings the price down to $227.99. That's the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen from Amazon. View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed. They sport a redesigned, compact form factor with three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly. As we said earlier, AirPods Pro deals are extremely rare and this is very likely to be the best price we see till Amazon Prime Day.

In our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on.

I've been using these buds since their launch for all types of workouts. Whether I'm doing a HIIT workout or running outdoors, they sound great. More importantly, they stay in place. I previously owned the Jabra Elite Active 65t (which also sounded great), but those buds would constantly fall out when running. Simply put, the AirPods Pro are my go-to buds for everything.