Hurry! This 55-inch Samsung QLED TV just dropped to lowest price ever

If you’re on the lookout to score a solid deal on a high-quality 4K QLED TV from Samsung, we’ve got you covered.

Dell currently has this Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $718 . That’s $279 off, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this TV yet. It also beats Amazon’s $797 price for the same QLED set.

Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED TV: was $997 now $718 @Dell

This TV deal knocks $279 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Q70T range offers great value, and this 55-inch QLED display offers 4K resolution, HDR10+, 4K upscaling, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and more streaming apps than you'll know what to do with. View Deal

Samsung's 55-inch set is one of the best QLED TVs on the market right now. In our Samsung Q70T TV review , we loved the crisp image, vivid color quality, deep black levels and its compatibility with multiple voice assistants. And although the audio quality leaves something to be desired, the overall experience presents a great value with a now reduced price of $718.

The entire Samsung’s Q70T range delivers high-quality image processing and upscaling that you’d normally get from a pricier OLED TV. This particular model features a 55-inch 4K QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+ support, AI-powered 4K upscaling and voice assistant compatibility, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You will also be able to enjoy some of the best streaming services available, including pre-installed Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more, thanks to Samsung Tizen-based TV operating system.

The Real Game Enhancer+ feature delivers extra motion clarity that automatically reduces any blur during fast moving game scenes while AMD Freesync reduces stuttering. And with a variety of rich colours, high HDR resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, this QLED TV is bound to take your console gaming experience to a whole new level.

Though $718 isn't cheap, the Samsung Q70T certainly makes up for it with its premium quality, sleek design and an impressive set of features. So act fast, while the deal is still active!