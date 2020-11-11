Hurry! This 39-inch Black Friday TV deal is now $99 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new television and want to score a great Black Friday TV deal early, here's one of the best we've seen yet.

Best Buy has the Insignia 39-inch HD Fire TV Edition on sale for $99.99. That's ridiculously inexpensive for a TV of this size — plus you're saving $130 off its regular retail price of $229.99. This is hands-down one of the best Black Friday deals yet.

The 39-inch Insignia HDTV is one of the most affordable Amazon Fire TV sets you can buy, complete with Amazon Alexa built-in and three HDMI ports. View Deal

This Insignia Fire TV Edition set is a solid, mid-size smart TV that's perfect for smaller bedrooms and offices. Nothing can beat its affordability, and today's Best Buy deal makes it an even sweeter purchase.

Insignia's television features an LED display and offers Amazon's Fire TV technology inside. So, rather than buying an external box to stream your favorite shows, you can simply boot up the television and start streaming everything from Netflix to Prime Video to Disney Plus right out of the box.

Better yet, Insignia's television comes with Amazon's Alexa built-in. With help from voice controls, you can launch apps, search for programming you want to watch, and even switch inputs.

The television has thin bezels around its screen and sturdy feet, so you can put it on your entertainment center and not worry about it tipping over. It also supports wall mounting.

