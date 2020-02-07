Hurry! The excellent HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 is $500 off

The HP Spectre x360 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can find. It sports a modern design, 10th-gen Intel CPU, and it's now $500 off.

Currently, you can get the HP Spectre X360 13 on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,299.99, that's $500 off and one of the best laptop deals available right now.

HP Spectre x360 13: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

This specific model on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with a stylus so you can easily sketch drawings or create charts on the laptop's screen.

Sister site Laptop Mag rated this same machine as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. In their HP Spectre x360 review, they loved its bright, vivid display and epic 13+ hour battery life. In terms of horsepower, the HP Spectre x360 has the CPU power to muscle through demanding processes, whether you're crunch numbers, streaming videos, or casually playing games.

So if you want the best 2-in-1 around, but don't feel like paying a premium — this deal is for you.