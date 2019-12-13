Hurry! The best PS4 Pro bundle deal of the year is back in stock

Microsoft's Xbox Series X may be getting all the attention today, but if you're looking for a console you can buy now (on the cheap), Best Buy is once again offering our favorite PS4 Pro bundle deal of 2019.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty bundle for just $298.99 at Best Buy. That's the same price we saw for this PS4 Pro bundle on Black Friday and one of the cheapest PS4 deals we've ever seen. (The console alone would normally cost you $399).

PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $298 @ Best Buy

This is the best PS4 Pro bundle of 2019. Best Buy has the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for $298.99. That's $101 off and the best price we've seen for this PS4 Pro bundle. View Deal

The PS4 Pro bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro, a DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of the first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Sony's PS4 Pro is the company's most capable PlayStation 4. It comes with support for 4K gaming and HDR, allowing you to enjoy great ultra HD visuals for games such as God of War and Spider-Man. In our PS4 Pro review, we praised Sony's console for its high visual fidelity for both PS4 games and streaming media.

If you're not a Call of Duty fan and prefer Spider Man, eBay still has the PS4 Pro with Spider Man GOTY on sale for $279.99.