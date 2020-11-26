Hurry! The best Bluetooth speaker is $100 off right now

The best Black Friday deals are starting to roll in (with Cyber Monday deals close behind), which means big savings on gadgets and tech gear.
If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker with big sound and long battery life, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 at $99.00 from Best Buy won't disappoint. It's right at the top of our best Black Friday speaker deals, with a clean, rumbling bass, deep mids and crystal-clear highs.
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy.
This full-featured Bluetooth speaker made our Editor's Choice award for its big bass and full vocals, long-lasting battery life and simple design. It can pair with other models for stereo sound and is fully waterproof to boot.
In our UE Megaboom 3 review, we proclaimed it the new Bluetooth speaker to beat thanks to its fantastic sound, stellar battery life and rugged design.
At 8.9 inches long and 2 pounds, it's not the most portable Bluetooth speaker on the market, but the quality and balance of sound can't be beat. Plus, it can play for up to 20 hours on a full charge and is fully waterproof for up to 30 minutes in 3 feet of water.
The Megaboom 3 features a simple but functional Magic Button on top that can start and pause playback, skip to the next song, and even launch playlists from Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Deezer.
Bottom line, the UE Megaboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers available, and today it's just $99.
